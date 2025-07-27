Next Article
Cross-border arms smuggling network busted in Punjab; 5 arrested
Punjab Police, working with central agencies, just broke up a cross-border arms smuggling network in Amritsar Rural on July 27.
Five people were arrested, and police seized an AK Saiga 308 assault rifle, two Glock pistols, ammo, ₹7.5 lakh in cash, a car, and phones.
Ties to Pakistan-based ISI handlers
The weapons were reportedly headed to Nav Pandori, close to notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.
According to Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav, this case highlights how criminal gangs are teaming up with terror networks.
Investigators say the accused have direct ties to Pakistan-based ISI handlers.
The probe is still on as police work to break up more of these dangerous networks threatening Punjab's safety.