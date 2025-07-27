Cross-border arms smuggling network busted in Punjab; 5 arrested

Ties to Pakistan-based ISI handlers

The weapons were reportedly headed to Nav Pandori, close to notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

According to Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav, this case highlights how criminal gangs are teaming up with terror networks.

Investigators say the accused have direct ties to Pakistan-based ISI handlers.

The probe is still on as police work to break up more of these dangerous networks threatening Punjab's safety.