CRPF forms 10-member group to address 59 suicides last year
India
The Central Reserve Police Force, or CRPF, has created a 10-member core group, led by its director general, to tackle the worrying spike in suicides: 59 cases last year, the highest in five years.
Most of these involved staffers in the constabulary, highlighting tough job conditions and stress.
NHRC seeks report on CRPF suicides
This group will meet every month to spot patterns like family separation or work pressure and suggest real fixes, from better welfare support to medical help.
Supervisors now have to give detailed reports on each case for more accountability.
Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has stepped in, asking for a full report on the situation by August 28 as efforts continue to support CRPF personnel's mental health.