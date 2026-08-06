CRPF records 59 suicides in 2025, most occurred on duty
India
The CRPF saw 59 suicides in 2025, the highest in five years, with 281 cases since 2021.
Most happened while personnel were on duty, showing the heavy toll this job can take.
CRPF leave suicides nearly doubled
Suicides during leave nearly doubled last year, and almost all deaths involved hanging or firearms.
A government task force found that personal struggles like relationship issues, money problems, and family worries are big triggers.
Many personnel find it tough to talk about mental health due to stigma, highlighting why support is urgently needed.