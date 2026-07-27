CRPF to review Rapid Action Force response to NEET protests
India
The CRPF is set to review how its Rapid Action Force handled the recent student protests sparked by alleged NEET paper leaks.
Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh called it a "professional post-event assessment," and findings will be shared once the review wraps up.
This move comes after weeks of student protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).
Sonam Wangchuk strike, Dharmendra Pradhan resigns
Things heated up when activist Sonam Wangchuk started a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, leading to the big Sansad Chalo march on July 20.
Police reportedly used tear gas and lathi charges to disperse crowds heading toward Parliament, with opposition leaders claiming hundreds arrested under multiple FIRs.
The unrest pushed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign.