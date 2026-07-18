Crude bomb explodes in New Town Kolkata building, 1 injured
A crude bomb went off in a New Town residential building in Kolkata on Friday evening, leaving one person injured and causing some damage.
CCTV caught an unidentified man dropping off a jute bag just before the explosion.
Police have detained two people so far, but the main suspect, Md Shamim (also known as Salim), is still missing.
NIA probes New Town explosives
Authorities found more crude bombs and explosive materials at the scene, sparking an investigation that includes a preliminary probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The building owner shared that Salim had tried to rent a room through a broker named Shahenshah, but hadn't officially moved in yet.
Now, investigators are digging into where the explosives came from and whether there are any bigger connections behind this incident.