CSMIA shifts about 30% international flights to NMIA Oct 1
Big changes are coming for Mumbai flyers: starting October 1, 2026, about 30% of international flights from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will move to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).
This switch is happening because CSMIA's Terminal 1 is getting a major upgrade, with demolition work kicking off in January 2027.
The idea is to keep flights running smoothly while construction is underway.
Domestic flights move to Terminal 2
If you're one of the nearly five million passengers per year from CSMIA's international capacity or fly domestically from Terminal 1, pay attention: some domestic flights will also shift to Terminal 2 starting October 23.
MIAL has also appointed nodal officers to coordinate the transition, while airlines have been asked to nominate representatives to manage operational changes.
Since CSMIA and NMIA are separate airports, double-check your flight details and plan for extra travel time so you're not caught off guard.