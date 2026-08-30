CSMIA shifts about 30% international flights to NMIA Oct 1

Big changes are coming for Mumbai flyers: starting October 1, 2026, about 30% of international flights from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will move to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

This switch is happening because CSMIA's Terminal 1 is getting a major upgrade, with demolition work kicking off in January 2027.

The idea is to keep flights running smoothly while construction is underway.