Section 144 imposed in Amravati after violence over Tripura incident

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Nov 13, 2021, 07:42 pm

Section 144 has been imposed in Amravati after violence.

A curfew has been imposed and internet services shut down in Amravati city following incidents of violence on Saturday morning. The violence occurred during a shutdown called by local workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against rallies organized by Muslim groups a day before. At least 10 people were injured in Saturday's incident. Here are more details on this.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Saturday's incident marks further escalation of the ongoing Hindu-Muslim clashes in the said area. On Friday, violence had broken out in Amravati, Nanded, and Malegaon where members of the Muslim community organized a rally in protest of the reported violence in Tripura. Tripura had allegedly witnessed such clashes last month in response to the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh.

Details

Protesters held flags, pelted stones

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed by the authorities, thus banning the assembly of more than five people at a place. On Saturday, hundreds of people held saffron flags, shouted slogans, and hurled stones in the Rajkamal Chowk area of Amaravati. Four companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and another 125 police personnel were sent to support the local police.

Violence

What had happened on Friday?

On Friday, thousands of people had gathered outside the Amravati District Collector's office to submit a memorandum over alleged atrocities against the minority community. Violence in the area had started after that. Police have registered 20 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with Friday's incidents. Meanwhile, twenty people have been arrested and several others detained.

Reactions

Parties play the blame game

Political parties have attacked one another over the violence. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said, "This is a big conspiracy by the Opposition to destabilize Maharashtra and to create law and order problems." Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, on the other hand, called it a conspiracy. "What is shocking is that...protests have been based on a Tripura incident which did not take place at all."