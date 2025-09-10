Next Article
Curfew in J&K's Doda after AAP MLA's arrest sparks protests
Big news from Jammu and Kashmir: Authorities have put Doda district under curfew-like restrictions and cut off internet access after AAP MLA Mehraj Malik was arrested under the Public Safety Act.
His arrest—following a dispute with a local official—set off widespread protests, leading to postponed board exams for safety reasons.
Former CM Abdullah reacts to situation
Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called Malik's arrest "unjustified" and "blatant misuse of power," saying any issues should've been handled in the assembly, not with harsh laws.
The protests caught officials by surprise, with police using tear gas and batons to control crowds.
The situation has made things tense in Doda, highlighting just how tricky things are for authorities right now.