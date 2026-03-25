Custodial deaths in India: 170 deaths in just over 2 months

Bihar, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh lead the grim tally

Bihar reported the most cases with 19 deaths, while Rajasthan had 18 and Uttar Pradesh counted 15.

Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Punjab weren't far behind with 14 each.

The numbers have been going up and down over recent years (like Bihar dropping to 10 before spiking again) and Uttar Pradesh shows an overall upward trend but not a steady increase: eight - 10 - 12 - 11 - 15 (2021-22 through March 15, 2026).

It's a worrying pattern that's drawing attention across several states.