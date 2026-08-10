Custody extended for 8 accused in Ram temple donation theft
India
The eight people accused of stealing donations meant for the Ram Temple will stay in jail a bit longer, as a special anti-corruption court just extended their judicial custody by another 14 days, now through August 24, 2026.
The group, including Avinash Shukla and Anukalp Mishra, appeared before the judge via video call from jail.
Kul Shekhar Singh argues charges misapplied
Their lawyer, Kul Shekhar Singh, says the charges don't add up, arguing that theft and embezzlement shouldn't be combined and that life imprisonment laws only apply to repeat offenders, not first-timers like his clients.
He also pointed out that since the Ram Temple Trust isn't a public body, charges meant for public servants don't fit.
Singh believes fixing these issues could have helped his clients get bail.