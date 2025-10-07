Cuttack violence: Curfew, internet shutdown extended; 8 arrests made

A curfew and internet shutdown in Cuttack , Odisha , have been extended as the city attempts to return to normalcy after days of communal violence. The unrest injured at least 31 people, including 10 cops. The initial clash took place in Daragha Bazar on Saturday when a Durga idol immersion procession was stopped by some locals who objected to loud music. The tension scalated on Sunday evening when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) bike rally was stopped by police.

Security measures VHP bandh passes off peacefully In light of the violence, a 36-hour curfew was imposed in several police station areas, and internet services were suspended. The police used batons, tear gas shells, and rubber bullets to disperse the mobs. A VHP-called bandh on Monday passed off peacefully under heavy security. Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh confirmed no law-breaking attempts were made during this time.

Ongoing investigation 8 arrests made so far Authorities are now focused on identifying and arresting those responsible for the violence by examining CCTV, drone, and camera footage. Eight people have been arrested so far, with more detentions expected. Additional Police Commissioner Narasingha Bhola said this process will continue until all involved are apprehended. Senior officer Amarenda Panda was among those injured in the clashes and is currently in the ICU at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Background Decision on curfew, internet extension pending on public cooperation For now, the curfew in Cuttack is officially in place until 10:00am on Wednesday, and the internet suspension has been extended for another 24 hours. Meanwhile, ANI quoted Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC)as saying, "All people who have tried to take the law into their own hands will be booked." Additional Commissioner Bhola said that the decision to lift or extend these measures depends on public cooperation and maintaining peace through the night.