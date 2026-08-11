CWMA and CWRC meet Tuesday over Karnataka water release orders
Big meeting alert: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) are sitting down on Tuesday to check if Karnataka is following water release orders for Tamil Nadu.
So far, Tamil Nadu has received just 8.3 tmc ft of water since June, way below the usual 49 tmc ft expected by this time of year.
CWRC ordered Karnataka 3,500 cusecs daily
Back on July 28, Karnataka was told to send 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, with the CWRC directing the release and the CWMA later endorsing that decision.
But with Karnataka's reservoirs still holding a solid 88 tmc ft out of their maximum capacity and only releasing a fraction since June, while Tamil Nadu's Mettur Dam sits at just 43% full, there's growing concern over fair water sharing between the two states.