CWMA denies Karnataka pause request, 3,500 cusecs to Tamil Nadu
India
Karnataka asked to pause its daily release of 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, but the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) said no.
The state argued that drought and low reservoir levels made it tough, pointing out a nearly 66% drop in inflows compared to the usual average.
Still, the order stands for 15 days starting July 29.
Farmers protest, Karnataka CM calls meeting
The decision is being closely monitored at Biligundlu on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.
Meanwhile, farmers in Karnataka are blocking highways and rallying in Mysuru, worried about their already limited water supply.
With rainfall down by over a third this season (and even worse in some districts), Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has called an all-party meeting on August 2 to figure out what's next.