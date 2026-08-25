CWMA orders Karnataka release 9,000 cusecs daily for Tamil Nadu

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has told Karnataka to release 9,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.

This came after a big meeting in Delhi, where both states argued their sides: Karnataka wanted to send less water, while Tamil Nadu asked for more.

The Supreme Court had earlier asked Tamil Nadu to raise before the CWMA its grievance over the release of its proportionate share of Cauvery water by Karnataka.