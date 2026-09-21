Cyberabad immerses 81,315 Ganesh idols this year, Kukatpally Circle tops

The CMC made sure everything ran like clockwork by sending out teams for cleanliness, safety, and traffic control at every site. Kompally and Serilingampally also saw thousands of immersions each.

The focus wasn't just on numbers; the corporation quickly cleared pooja materials and waste to keep all sites clean.

Commissioner G. Srijana directed officials and field teams to maintain continuous monitoring, ensure timely deployment of manpower and machinery, and coordinate with various line departments for the smooth conduct of the immersion process.