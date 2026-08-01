Cyberabad police rescue 664 children in July Operation Muskan-XII
India
In July, Cyberabad police ran Operation Muskan-XII and rescued 664 children from child labor and other tough situations.
Seven special teams visited factories, shops, and public spaces to find missing children and those being exploited.
Most from other states, 632 reunited
Most of the children, 502 out of 664, were actually from other states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with a few even from Nepal.
After counseling, 632 were reunited with their families while 32 are now safe in shelter homes.
The police also filed 125 cases to help protect these children moving forward.