Cyberattacks on Indian universities nearly doubled in past year
Indian universities are getting hit by nearly 8,500 cyberattacks every week—almost twice the global average, according to a new 2025 report.
Experts say this spike is linked to more hybrid learning and the widespread use of personal devices for classes.
Universities are struggling to keep up with the attacks
With limited cybersecurity resources, many universities are struggling to keep up.
Some attacks have even disrupted exams or led to student data being sold online.
There's also a worrying trend of AI-generated fake exam portals or fee-payment systems, some of which are malicious.
Experts recommend steps like multi-factor authentication and regular security training to help protect everyone's data.