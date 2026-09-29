Cybercrime teams probe fake posts that sparked LPU Chitkara protests
Recently, fake posts on social media stirred up big protests at Lovely Professional University (LPU) and Chitkara University in Punjab.
These posts claimed there were assaults and student suicides on campus, but none of it was true.
Authorities quickly stepped in: more than 100 misleading posts and accounts have been taken down, and cybercrime teams are tracking down who started the rumors.
CCTV footage debunks LPU Chitkara rumors
At LPU, a rumor about a hostel assault led to police showing up, but CCTV footage proved nothing happened: an electrician was just doing his job with a female warden present. Hostel students confirmed the post was fake.
Over at Chitkara University, rumors about suicides and even an exorcism were also debunked; campus footage showed a priest's visit was personal and not linked to any incident.