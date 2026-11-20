Bhubaneswar airport says it is still running as usual for now and has rolled out 58 safety measures just in case.

IndiGo is reaching out directly to affected passengers, while Air India wants passengers to stay updated through its website.

Even though the cyclone has weakened a bit, the weather office says maximum sustained wind speeds of 70 to 80km/h, with gusts of up to 90km/h, could still shake up schedules near Gopalpur.

So, keep an eye on updates if you've got travel plans in the area.