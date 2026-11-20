Cyclone Akvan affects flights at Bhubaneswar Visakhapatnam and Kolkata airports
Cyclone Akvan has thrown a wrench into flight plans across parts of eastern India, with airlines like Air India and IndiGo warning travelers about possible delays and cancelations in Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, and Kolkata.
If you're flying soon, it's smart to double-check your flight status online or through your airline's app so you're not caught off guard.
Bhubaneswar airport has 58 safety measures
Bhubaneswar airport says it is still running as usual for now and has rolled out 58 safety measures just in case.
IndiGo is reaching out directly to affected passengers, while Air India wants passengers to stay updated through its website.
Even though the cyclone has weakened a bit, the weather office says maximum sustained wind speeds of 70 to 80km/h, with gusts of up to 90km/h, could still shake up schedules near Gopalpur.
So, keep an eye on updates if you've got travel plans in the area.