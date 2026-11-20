Cyclone Akvan brings heavy rain across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha
Cyclone Akvan is rolling in from the Bay of Bengal, and it's set to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall today to coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with isolated rain and thunderstorms in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.
Big cities (think Kolkata, Raipur, Vishakhapatnam, and Dhanbad) could see travel delays and interruptions to daily routines as the storm heads toward landfall near Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha.
IMD warns thunderstorms and strong winds
The IMD has put out alerts for really heavy rain in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha: some areas might get drenched even more than usual.
Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are on the cards for Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal too.
In Odisha especially, wind gusts could reach up to 60 kph.
If you're in a low-lying area or need to commute today, it's smart to stay updated about waterlogging or transport issues.