Cyclone Akvan is rolling in from the Bay of Bengal, and it's set to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall today to coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with isolated rain and thunderstorms in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Big cities (think Kolkata, Raipur, Vishakhapatnam, and Dhanbad) could see travel delays and interruptions to daily routines as the storm heads toward landfall near Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha.