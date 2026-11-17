Cyclone Akvan is hanging out over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to become a severe storm by November 18.

It's about 590km east of Chennai right now, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says it could cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni on November 20.

The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall in the northern districts of Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, and strong winds with speeds of 100km/h to 110km/h along the coastal belt from Wednesday evening.