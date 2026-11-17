Cyclone Akvan could intensify, cross Andhra Pradesh coast November 20
Cyclone Akvan is hanging out over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to become a severe storm by November 18.
It's about 590km east of Chennai right now, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says it could cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni on November 20.
The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall in the northern districts of Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, and strong winds with speeds of 100km/h to 110km/h along the coastal belt from Wednesday evening.
Third cyclone prompts Andhra Pradesh preparations
Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for heavy rain, winds up to 110km per hour, and possible flooding in places like Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram.
This is already the third cyclone this month, thanks in part to El Nino conditions, so disaster teams are prepping for any damage after recent storms Arnab and Murasu.
The state government is expected to mobilize resources ahead of Akvan's landfall.