Cyclone Akvan expected landfall between Nellore and Tuni November 20

Heads up, Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone Akvan is on its way, expected to make landfall between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20.

The India Meteorological Department says this storm could get pretty intense, with maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130km/h gusting to 145km/h.

Right now, it's building strength in the Bay of Bengal and could impact almost half the state's coastline.