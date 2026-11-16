Cyclone Akvan expected landfall between Nellore and Tuni November 20
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone Akvan is on its way, expected to make landfall between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20.
The India Meteorological Department says this storm could get pretty intense, with maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130km/h gusting to 145km/h.
Right now, it's building strength in the Bay of Bengal and could impact almost half the state's coastline.
Authorities issue alerts, pause offshore activities
Squally weather is likely across coastal districts like Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur.
Authorities have already issued alerts and paused offshore activities; fishermen are being told to stay ashore until things calm down.
Early evacuation plans are rolling out just in case, as officials keep a close eye on the cyclone's path to help keep everyone safe.