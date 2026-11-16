Cyclone Akvan on track to hit Andhra Pradesh November 20
Heads up, Cyclone Akvan has picked up strength in the Bay of Bengal and is on track to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni on November 20.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says it could get even stronger, with gusts of up to 145km/h.
Andhra Pradesh and Odisha brace
Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are all getting ready: emergency teams are set and heavy rain is expected in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 19 and 20, and parts of Odisha on November 20.
The IMD has also told fishermen to stay off the water because rough seas and high waves are likely as Akvan moves closer.