Cyclone Akvan strengthens, set to hit Andhra coast Nov 20
Cyclone Akvan is picking up strength over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to hit the Andhra coast between Nellore and Visakhapatnam on November 20.
The IMD says winds could reach 120-130km/h, gusting to 145km/h, from the night of November 19 until landfall, and three satellite views are keeping a close eye on its path.
Officials send over 1.08L voice alerts
With the cyclone closing in, officials have deployed disaster response teams and sent out more than 1.08 lakh voice alerts to warn fishing communities.
Fishing boats are being monitored, fishermen told to stay ashore, and farmers advised to harvest early and clear drainage channels.
Heavy rain is also expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam as everyone braces for impact.