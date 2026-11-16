Cyclone Akvan to bring heavy rain to Bengal Nov 19-21
Heads up, Bengal: Cyclone Akvan is on its way.
The IMD says heavy rain is expected in Kolkata and nearby districts like Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, East Burdwan, and North 24 Parganas from November 19 to 21 as the storm builds strength over the Bay of Bengal.
Officials warn residents and fishermen
Officials are asking everyone to stay indoors during the worst of it.
Fishermen have been told not to head out to sea on November 19 and 20 because conditions will be rough.
The cyclone could also bring rainfall to Tamil Nadu starting November 17, while Odisha's Puri and Ganjam districts are on alert too.