Cyclone Akvan to bring light to moderate rain to Chennai
Heads up, Chennai! Cyclone Akvan, spinning up from the Bay of Bengal, is set to bring light to moderate rain to the city and nearby areas on November 17.
The system was about 610km east of Chennai as of yesterday and has already started shaking up the weather along coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Chennai RMC warns heavier rain
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai says heavier rain is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu by November 18-19, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50km/h at one or two places.
Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts.
As Akvan moves toward Andhra Pradesh, people there are being urged to stay alert for strong winds and heavy downpours, so keep an eye on updates if you're in the area!