Cyclone Akvan to strengthen, Andhra Pradesh coastal districts on alert
Cyclone Akvan is heading toward Andhra Pradesh, and all coastal districts are now on high alert.
The storm is expected to get much stronger by Thursday morning, with landfall likely between Nellore and Tuni on Friday.
Officials are urging everyone to stay updated and follow safety advice.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha urges preparedness
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha met with disaster management teams, asking all departments to work together and keep people reassured.
She wants officials out in the field so residents feel supported.
Fishermen have been told not to go out to sea, and the agriculture department is helping farmers protect their crops from heavy rain and wind.
The focus: teamwork, clear communication, and keeping everyone safe as the cyclone approaches.