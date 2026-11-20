Nearly 300,000 people have been moved to safety and more than 400 rescue teams are on the ground.

Odisha set up thousands of cyclone shelters and canceled dozens of trains.

Schools in risky areas are shut, tourists can't visit popular coastal spots like Puri and Gopalpur for now, and fishermen have been told to stay off the water.

The government is also watching out for landslides at 941 vulnerable sites across five districts.