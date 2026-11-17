Cyclone Akwan triggers danger signal No. 2 at Pamban Port
Cyclone Akwan has prompted a stage two warning at Pamban Port in Tamil Nadu, as it's expected to strengthen into a severe storm by November 19.
The Meteorological Department says the cyclone could make landfall between Nellore and Tuni in Andhra Pradesh, so the hoisting of Danger Signal No. 2 and the fishing advisory.
Fishing halted at Rameswaram, Pamban, Mandapam
With rough weather on the way, authorities have suspended fishing permits at Rameswaram, Pamban, and Mandapam ports.
Fishermen are being extra careful, securing their boats and gear to avoid any damage or accidents while the cyclone passes through.
Safety first until things calm down.