Cyclone Arnab: Andhra Pradesh allocates ₹27cr dispatches 15 NDRF teams
India
With Cyclone Arnab set to hit on October 28, Andhra Pradesh has quickly allocated ₹27 crore to boost relief efforts.
The state has already sent out 15 NDRF teams to high-risk areas, aiming to keep people safe from the expected heavy rain and strong winds.
IMD warns major rainfall Oct 27-28
Districts like Bapatla and Krishna are getting extra funds, while emergency services are on alert across Coastal Andhra.
The IMD says the cyclone could bring maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125km/h, gusting to 140km/h, and has warned of major rainfall on October 27 and 28.