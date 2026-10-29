Cyclone Arnab: APEPDCL restores power to 4,765 Andhra Pradesh villages
India
After Cyclone Arnab damaged power distribution infrastructure in eastern Andhra Pradesh, APEPDCL teams have managed to restore power in 4,765 out of 5,400 affected villages.
Key districts like Visakhapatnam and Kakinada are back on the grid, and now the focus is on getting the lights back for the last 635 villages still waiting.
APEPDCL emergency teams reconnect 17.31L consumers
709 specialized emergency response teams comprising 8,317 skilled personnel are out there fixing lines and transformers.
So far, they've brought back power to most substations and reconnected 17.31 lakh consumers. The cyclone caused ₹29.69 crore in damage.
If you spot any damaged wires or outages near you, APEPDCL wants everyone to stay safe and call its helpline at 1912 right away.