Cyclone Arnab batters Visakhapatnam, floods streets and knocks out power

Spots like Seethammadhara and Jagadamba Junction saw uprooted trees, and trees fell onto parked cars, adding to the chaos.

The GVMC jumped into action, clearing debris from main routes like NH-16, so people could get moving again.

Heavy rain left major roads waterlogged, but officials monitored the situation and coordinated efforts to address the damage caused by the cyclone and keep things safe: officials even kept an eye on beaches, just in case.