Cyclone Arnab brings heavy rain to north Andhra Pradesh, evacuations
India
Cyclone Arnab has brought heavy rain to north Andhra Pradesh, and local rivers like Nagavali, Vamsadhara, and Suvarnamukhi are being closely watched for flooding.
Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts have seen a lot of crop damage since Tuesday, but thankfully no major property loss.
Officials are evacuating people from at-risk areas such as Amadalavalasa and Burja, with district leaders assuring everyone that things are under control.
Vizianagaram readies November 1 urban polls
Even with all the rain, Vizianagaram is moving ahead with preparations for urban local body elections set for November 1.
Authorities say they're hopeful the weather will clear up soon so everything can go smoothly.