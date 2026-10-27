Cyclone Arnab brings heavy rain to north Andhra Pradesh, evacuations

Cyclone Arnab has brought heavy rain to north Andhra Pradesh, and local rivers like Nagavali, Vamsadhara, and Suvarnamukhi are being closely watched for flooding.

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts have seen a lot of crop damage since Tuesday, but thankfully no major property loss.

Officials are evacuating people from at-risk areas such as Amadalavalasa and Burja, with district leaders assuring everyone that things are under control.