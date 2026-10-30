Cyclone Arnab cancels 35 trains and floods bridges near Ichchapuram

Some popular trains like the Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express and Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express now have new departure times.

Long-distance routes such as Howrah-Tiruchchirappalli Express are being diverted through Kharagpur and Tatanagar to keep people moving.

If you have a ticket, double-check your train's status through official enquiry channels.

Railway officials apologize for the hassle and promise they are doing their best to restore normal service quickly.