Cyclone Arnab cancels 35 trains and floods bridges near Ichchapuram
Cyclone Arnab has seriously shaken up train travel: 35 trains are canceled (including the Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express), and eight more have been cut short.
Heavy rain has flooded railway bridges near Ichchapuram, especially hitting the busy Chennai-Howrah route.
Railways say safety comes first, so they are also rescheduling 11 trains while working to get things back on track as soon as possible.
Diversions, timetable changes, passenger advisory
Some popular trains like the Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express and Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express now have new departure times.
Long-distance routes such as Howrah-Tiruchchirappalli Express are being diverted through Kharagpur and Tatanagar to keep people moving.
If you have a ticket, double-check your train's status through official enquiry channels.
Railway officials apologize for the hassle and promise they are doing their best to restore normal service quickly.