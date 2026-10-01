Cyclone Arnab causes Delhi's lowest October temperature in 4 years
India
Delhi woke up to a real surprise this Thursday; the city hit its lowest October temperature in four years, dropping to 25.4 Celsius.
This sudden chill is thanks to Cyclone Arnab, which has been bringing heavy rain and stormy weather across northern India.
The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for thunderstorms around Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and nearby states.
Cyclone Arnab keeps northern India wet
Cyclone Arnab may have weakened, but it's still making things wet and chilly all over the region.
Cities like Karnal and Ambala in Haryana recorded 20.6 Celsius and 23.8 Celsius, respectively, while Patiala in Punjab also saw cooler-than-usual weather.
Uttar Pradesh is next in line for gusty winds and storms, so if you're there, keep an umbrella handy!