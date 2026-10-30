Cyclone Arnab: Over 59,000 evacuated in Odisha, Ganjam worst-hit

The cyclone has also affected Andhra Pradesh, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu estimating a loss of ₹4,600 crore.

Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the Krishna and Godavari regions to assess the damage.

The state's power infrastructure was also hit hard, suffering an estimated loss of ₹500 crore.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said restoration work is complete in 4,765 Arnab-hit villages.