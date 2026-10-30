Cyclone Arnab: Over 59,000 evacuated in Odisha, Ganjam worst-hit
What's the story
Cyclone Arnab has wreaked havoc in Odisha, leading to massive destruction and displacement. The cyclone left several parts of the state inundated with floodwater, prompting the evacuation of 59,028 people across nine districts. The worst-hit areas include Ganjam district, where houses were submerged under water. State Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said that rescue operations are underway with 313 teams deployed for relief work.
Economic impact
Andhra Pradesh estimates ₹4,600 crore loss
The cyclone has also affected Andhra Pradesh, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu estimating a loss of ₹4,600 crore.
Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the Krishna and Godavari regions to assess the damage.
The state's power infrastructure was also hit hard, suffering an estimated loss of ₹500 crore.
Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said restoration work is complete in 4,765 Arnab-hit villages.
Infrastructure damage
Rail services on Howrah-Chennai route disrupted
Cyclone Arnab also disrupted rail services on the Howrah-Chennai route due to heavy rainfall.
The swollen Bahuda River crossed the danger mark at two railway bridges in Ganjam district.
In total, 36 trains were canceled, and several others were diverted or rescheduled for passenger safety.
Visakhapatnam city bore the brunt of heavy winds and rains, with 1,192 trees uprooted across 10 zones under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).
Political response
Rahul Gandhi expresses concern over cyclone's impact
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab. He urged governments to ensure swift relief and rehabilitation for affected families.
"Deeply concerned by the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab in Andhra Pradesh and the heavy rainfall and flooding in Odisha," he said in a post on X.
The cyclone's impact has been widespread, with both states working tirelessly to restore normalcy.