Cyclone Arnab drenches Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam, IMD issues red alert
Cyclone Arnab is drenching parts of Andhra Pradesh, especially Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam.
The IMD has issued a red alert for several districts after intense rain hit Visakhapatnam Rural, nearly 58mm in just a few hours on Tuesday (October 27, 2026).
If you're in the area, expect more downpours and keep an eye on weather updates.
Cyclone Arnab moves west-northwest, trains canceled
Arnab is moving west-northwest at 20 kph, laying centered at around 220km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.
Winds are picking up fast, currently around 40 to 50 kph in places like Anakapalli and Kakinada, likely to reach 60-70 kph by Tuesday afternoon.
With rough weather expected, 64 trains have been canceled for October 27-28 as a safety step.
Locals along the coast are being urged to stay alert since isolated extremely rainfall could hit the listed districts in the next three hours until 4pm on Tuesday (October 27, 2026).