Cyclone Arnab expected near Yanam Wednesday, red alert in parts
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone Arnab is on track to hit near Yanam this Wednesday morning, with a red alert having been issued in some parts on October 28.
The storm is expected to bring some pretty intense weather, so people are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly.
Projected landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam
Right now, Arnab is projected to make landfall near Yanam, Andhra Pradesh, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, and moving steadily toward the coast at 25km/h.
IMD has also put parts of Odisha on orange alert.
People are being asked to stay indoors, keep away from trees during storms, and unplug electronics if there's lightning, just basic safety stuff while the cyclone passes through.