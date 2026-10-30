Cyclone Arnab floods Srikakulam district, NH16 submerged, around 10,000 displaced
India
Cyclone Arnab has caused major flooding in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, forcing around 10,000 people into relief camps.
The Bahuda River overflowed and submerged National Highway 16, cutting off the crucial Kolkata-Chennai route.
Local officials monitored relief operations, and NDRF teams used boats to deliver food and help stranded residents.
Srikakulam crop damage totals 21,519 hectares
The cyclone damaged 21,519 hectares of crops and left several homes destroyed.
Power is still out in many areas due to waterlogging, but authorities are working to drain floodwaters and restore normal life.
The chief minister's office is closely monitoring things and directed the district administration to speed up relief work and restore normalcy.