Cyclone Arnab stationary after landfall; heavy rain in Andhra, Odisha
What's the story
The very severe cyclonic storm Arnab over west central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast has remained stationary during the past three hours after making landfall early Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to south of Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125kmph gusting to 140kmph during the next two hours.
Rain
Arnab causes damage in Kakinada
Several areas in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district experienced strong winds and heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Arnab.
The cyclone uprooted trees and snapped power lines in Kakinada.
Roads like Beach Road and Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam were blocked due to heavy rain and gusty winds.
The IMD recorded extremely heavy rainfall of over 200mm at some places in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts between 8:30am on October 27 and 3:00am.
State action
Odisha government closely monitoring Cyclone Arnab's movement
In neighboring Odisha, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre.
After the meeting, Minister Pujari stressed that achieving "zero casualties" remains the state government's goal.
Heavy rain and strong winds lashed southern Odisha under the influence Arnab. Rain was reported in Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur, with rainfall intensity likely to increase.
The IMD has issued a red warning for five districts and an orange warning for several others.
Travel disruption
21 flights canceled at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports
The cyclone also affected air travel, with at least 21 flights canceled at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports.
The Andhra Pradesh government had set up 2,131 cyclone shelters and put medical teams on standby in vulnerable areas.
In Jharkhand, schools were ordered to remain closed on October 28 and 29. A yellow alert was also issued for heavy rain in several districts of the state.
West Bengal also witnessed heavy rainfall with gusty winds in some areas.