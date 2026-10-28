Cyclone Arnab stationary after landfall; heavy rain in Andhra, Odisha 

Several areas in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district experienced strong winds and heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Arnab.

The cyclone uprooted trees and snapped power lines in Kakinada.

Roads like Beach Road and Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam were blocked due to heavy rain and gusty winds.

The IMD recorded extremely heavy rainfall of over 200mm at some places in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts between 8:30am on October 27 and 3:00am.