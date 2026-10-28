Loading...
Home / News / India News / Cyclone Arnab stationary after landfall; heavy rain in Andhra, Odisha 
Cyclone Arnab stationary after landfall; heavy rain in Andhra, Odisha 
Cyclone Arnab made landfall early on Wednesday

Cyclone Arnab stationary after landfall; heavy rain in Andhra, Odisha 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 28, 2026
09:37 am
What's the story

The very severe cyclonic storm Arnab over west central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast has remained stationary during the past three hours after making landfall early Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to south of Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125kmph gusting to 140kmph during the next two hours.

Rain

Arnab causes damage in Kakinada

Several areas in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district experienced strong winds and heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Arnab.

The cyclone uprooted trees and snapped power lines in Kakinada.

Roads like Beach Road and Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam were blocked due to heavy rain and gusty winds.

The IMD recorded extremely heavy rainfall of over 200mm at some places in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts between 8:30am on October 27 and 3:00am.

State action

Odisha government closely monitoring Cyclone Arnab's movement

In neighboring Odisha, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre.

After the meeting, Minister Pujari stressed that achieving "zero casualties" remains the state government's goal.

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed southern Odisha under the influence Arnab. Rain was reported in Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur, with rainfall intensity likely to increase.

The IMD has issued a red warning for five districts and an orange warning for several others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travel disruption

21 flights canceled at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports

The cyclone also affected air travel, with at least 21 flights canceled at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports.

The Andhra Pradesh government had set up 2,131 cyclone shelters and put medical teams on standby in vulnerable areas.

In Jharkhand, schools were ordered to remain closed on October 28 and 29. A yellow alert was also issued for heavy rain in several districts of the state.

West Bengal also witnessed heavy rainfall with gusty winds in some areas.

ADVERTISEMENT