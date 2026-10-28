Cyclone Arnab hits northern Andhra Pradesh, 5 dead, widespread damage
India
Cyclone Arnab slammed into northern Andhra Pradesh on the intervening night of October 27 and 28, leaving five people dead and causing widespread damage.
Winds gusted up to 150km/h as the storm began crossing the coast near Narsapur, with winds of 125-135km/h, toppling more than 1,000 trees and bringing very heavy rain to key areas like Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.
Andhra Pradesh crops damaged 80,500 hectares
The cyclone damaged around 80,500 hectares of crops.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has updated Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation and shared that relief, like rice and palm oil, is being sent to families in need.
By the afternoon of October 28, the storm had weakened, but heavy rain shifted toward central districts.