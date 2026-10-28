Cyclone Arnab hits northern Andhra Pradesh, 5 dead, widespread damage

Cyclone Arnab slammed into northern Andhra Pradesh on the intervening night of October 27 and 28, leaving five people dead and causing widespread damage.

Winds gusted up to 150km/h as the storm began crossing the coast near Narsapur, with winds of 125-135km/h, toppling more than 1,000 trees and bringing very heavy rain to key areas like Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.