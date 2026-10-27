Cyclone Arnab intensifies over Bay of Bengal, landfall October 28
Cyclone Arnab is picking up speed over the Bay of Bengal and is on track to make landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28.
The IMD says it could become a "very severe cyclonic storm," with winds reaching up to 125km per hour and heavy rain likely across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and rainfall likely across parts of West Bengal.
Odisha and Andhra Pradesh close schools
To stay safe, educational institutions in vulnerable areas are being closed in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, and fishing is banned in Andhra Pradesh, while emergency teams are ready in both states.
Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh may also see heavy rainfall or thunderstorms later in the week.
The IMD has also warned that strong winds could affect areas in affected areas.