Cyclone Arnab may hit Oct 28, Visakhapatnam stocks run low
India
With Cyclone Arnab heading toward Andhra Pradesh, people in Visakhapatnam are rushing to stock up on essentials like onions, potatoes, and milk.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the cyclone could hit between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28, bringing winds up to 140km per hour, so it's no surprise that stores and markets have seen long lines and empty shelves.
Transport and market closures limit supplies
Transport issues and early market closures have made it harder for locals to get supplies, even though officials like an estate officer of a Rythu Bazar, G Prasad, are trying to reassure everyone that essentials are being monitored.
Despite requests not to hoard, many are still buying extra just in case.