Cyclone Arnab may hit Oct 28, Visakhapatnam stocks run low

With Cyclone Arnab heading toward Andhra Pradesh, people in Visakhapatnam are rushing to stock up on essentials like onions, potatoes, and milk.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the cyclone could hit between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28, bringing winds up to 140km per hour, so it's no surprise that stores and markets have seen long lines and empty shelves.