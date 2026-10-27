Cyclone Arnab over Bay of Bengal clears Delhi NCR air
India
Cyclone Arnab is stirring things up over the Bay of Bengal and making a real impact on Delhi NCR's weather.
Over the past couple of days, it has pulled in dry winds from inland areas, which has actually helped clear out pollution and made the air noticeably cleaner.
Expect these clearer skies to stick around until Tuesday (October 27).
Rain may ease Delhi NCR pollution
Looking ahead, there is a good chance of rain in Delhi NCR on Thursday (October 29) as the cyclone gets closer.
If showers arrive, they could help wash away even more pollutants and offer extra relief from smog.
Still, how much things improve will depend on how heavy and widespread the rain is. Local emissions will keep playing a part in overall air quality.