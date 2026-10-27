Cyclone Arnab prompts Air India advisory for Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada
India
Cyclone Arnab is heading toward Andhra Pradesh, and Air India has put out a travel advisory for anyone flying to Visakhapatnam or Vijayawada.
The airline is asking travelers to double-check their flight status online and be prepared for possible delays, since rough weather could affect both flights and road travel.
Following the airline's safety tips is highly recommended.
Andhra Pradesh opens 1,763 cyclone shelters
The cyclone is expected to make landfall near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, by October 28, bringing gusts reaching up to 140km/h and heavy rain.
To keep people safe, Andhra Pradesh has set up 1,763 cyclone shelters and deployed disaster response teams across 11 high-risk districts.