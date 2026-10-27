Cyclone Arnab to bring rain across Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab
India
Heads up: Cyclone Arnab is shaking up the weather this week, with rain expected across Delhi, NCR, and nearby states from October 28 to November 1.
The IMD says you can expect scattered showers in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab, so keep an umbrella handy if you're heading out.
Rain expected across UP, Punjab, Rajasthan
It's not just the capital feeling the effects. eastern Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, eastern Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh are all set for rainy spells over the next few days.
Meanwhile, parts of the country are bracing for rainfall, so folks there should stay alert for more updates from the IMD.