Cyclone Arnab to make landfall near Puducherry's Yanam Wednesday morning
Cyclone Arnab, a powerful storm brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is set to make landfall near Puducherry's Yanam between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh by Wednesday morning.
With sustained winds of 125-135km per hour, gusting to 150km per hour, states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal are among the six states and Union territories preparing for the storm as the cyclone approaches.
IMD warns coastal flooding risk
The India Meteorological Department says Arnab is moving west-northwest at 25km/h.
Expect heavy rain, strong winds, and possible flooding from storm surges along coastal areas when it hits, and it is expected to cross near Puducherry's Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, before noon on Wednesday as a very severe cyclonic storm.
The Bay of Bengal's warm waters make it a hotspot for cyclones like this, so if you're in the region, stay updated and follow safety advice.