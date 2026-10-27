Cyclone Arnab to make landfall near Puducherry's Yanam Wednesday morning

Cyclone Arnab, a powerful storm brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is set to make landfall near Puducherry's Yanam between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh by Wednesday morning.

With sustained winds of 125-135km per hour, gusting to 150km per hour, states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal are among the six states and Union territories preparing for the storm as the cyclone approaches.