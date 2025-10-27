Next Article
Cyclone Montha intensifies; landfall expected between Kakinada, Machilipatnam
India
Cyclone Montha is on track to make landfall along Andhra Pradesh's coast—between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada—this Tuesday.
The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for 23 districts, warning of heavy rain and winds up to 110km/h.
Preparations in Andhra Pradesh
Expect a few days of disruption, especially in coastal areas like Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore.
Flooding, power cuts, and damage to roads or buildings are possible.
Schools are closed, emergency teams are on standby, and the state has set aside ₹19 crore for quick relief—so everyone's gearing up to stay safe.