Maharashtra doctor's suicide: Another family alleges fake postmortem, demands probe

A woman from Satara, Maharashtra , Bhagyashree Maruti Pachangne, has alleged that the doctor who died by suicide was under pressure to alter the postmortem report of her daughter, Deepali Maruti. She claims her daughter was not a victim of natural death as the postmortem report suggests. Pachangne has demanded a thorough investigation into her daughter's suspicious death.

Accusations detailed Doctor dies by suicide in hotel room The doctor, who was on autopsy duty at a sub-district hospital in Phaltan, died by suicide in a hotel room on Thursday. In a note written on her palm, she accused police sub-inspector Gopal Badane of rape and software engineer Prashant Bankar of mental harassment. A four-page letter also mentioned pressure from political figures to alter the medical reports of Malhari Channe, an accused in a case who had complained of high blood pressure.

Murder allegations Allegations of abuse and political suppression In the fresh development in the case, Pachangne claimed her daughter, Deepali, married to Indian Army officer Ajinkya Hanmant Nimbalkar, was subjected to abuse and died by suicide on August 19. However, she alleged the police delayed providing the postmortem report, and when it was received after a month, she alleged it was fabricated. She accused Hanmant of using political and police connections to suppress the case.

Justice demanded Doubts over suicide, political controversy Panchangne expressed skepticism over her daughter's suicide, citing her pregnancy and responsibilities. "My daughter could not have done this. She was six months pregnant and had a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter; how could she leave them behind? She would never do such a thing. I believe she was murdered," she said. The case has sparked political controversy in Maharashtra with opposition parties alleging victimization of the doctor by criminals.