Pilots' group warns against extending flight time limits
India's main pilots' group is speaking out against new rules that let Boeing 787 crews work longer shifts.
The updated guidelines, set by the country's aviation regulator, bump up Flight Time (FT) from 10 to 10.5 hours and Flight Duty Period (FDP) from 13 to 14 hours.
Pilots warn this could make fatigue—and mistakes—more likely in the cockpit.
Pilots urge regulators to prioritize safety
The pilots' association says these changes mean crews spend even more time on duty, including everything from pre-flight checks to post-flight wrap-up.
They point out that other countries are adding extra crew members for long flights, but India is going the other way by just stretching shifts.
The new regulations will increase the risk of fatigue-induced errors and compromise flight safety, they said, urging regulators to stick with safer limits and put safety first.